MR ASHLEY KEON MARKSMAN better known as BEE TEE of Rockies, Kingstown died on Monday May 15th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Thursday June 1st at the St. Georges Anglican Cathedral, Kingstown. The tributes begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related