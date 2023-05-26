YATE to hold recruitment Drive and Exhibition

A recruitment Drive and Exhibition will be held here next week to encourage participation in the Young Adults Training for Employment {YATE} Program.

Persons between the ages of 17 and 45 years old who are unemployed or underemployed are being encouraged to register to the technical, vocation, education training (TVET), under Cohort 7 of the YATE Programme.

The recruitment drive is geared at offering opportunities to access training for emerging jobs and offers a space to target groups for them to register early for Cohort 7 scheduled training which commences on July 17th, 2023.

The programmes offered are: Plumbing, Electrical Installation, Electronics: Small Appliance Repair. Welding, General Construction, Bartending, Food Preparation and Cookery, Cake Baking and Decoration, Commercial Food Preparation, Housekeeping, Garment Production, Aquaponics: Crop Production, Soft Furnishing, Motor Vehicle Repair and General Office Administration.

Skills training will take place at the Campden Park Technical Institute, Barrouallie Technical Institute, Kingstown Technical Institute, Georgetown Technical Institute and by private providers.

The Youth and Adults Training for Employment (YATE) Programme is a component of the Human Development Service Delivery Project (HDSD) which is funded by the World Bank.

The YATE recruitment drive and exhibition will take place on June 3rd from 9:30 a.m. at Heritage Square where registration will commence.

