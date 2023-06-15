MR BASIL JEROME MCINTOSH better known as PAPPY of 247 Wright Crescent Ajax Ontario, Canada formerly of Port Elizabeth, Bequia died on Sunday 28th May at the age of 88. The Viewing takes place today, Friday June 16th at the Mc Eachnie Funeral Chapel, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax Canada from 4:30 to 5pm and then from 6 to 8pm. Further Viewing takes place tomorrow, Saturday June 17th from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. The Burial takes place at the Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens 1757 Church Street, Ajax Ontario, Canada.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related