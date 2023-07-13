Obituaries MS ALUR DIOLA CLASP Noel July 13, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MS ALUR DIOLA CLASP of Frenches died on Saturday July 1st at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Friday July 14th at the Kingstown Methodist Church. The Service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MR COLLIN CAULDRICK BAILEYNext: MS SYLVIA PERLINA CUFFY Related Stories MS SYLVIA PERLINA CUFFY 1 min read Obituaries MS SYLVIA PERLINA CUFFY July 13, 2023 MR COLLIN CAULDRICK BAILEY 1 min read Obituaries MR COLLIN CAULDRICK BAILEY July 13, 2023 MRS CORNELLA CHANCE VICTORY 1 min read Obituaries MRS CORNELLA CHANCE VICTORY July 13, 2023