MR FRANKLYN JOSEPH JAMES better known as DES-PO of the USA formerly of New Grounds died on Monday July 3rd at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 29th at the New Life Ministry, New Grounds. The body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Sans Souci Cemetery.

