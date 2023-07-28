DEACONESS NAOMI REBECCA TABITHA JOHNSON of Chester Cottage died on Sunday July 6th at the age of 61. She was the Deaconess at the Mt. Carmel Spiritual Baptist Church, Chester Cottage. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 6th at the Mt. Carmel Spiritual Baptist Church, Chester Cottage. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery. All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform.

