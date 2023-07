MR RONALD JUSTIN DE SHONG better known as DONALD TRUMP of Gibson Corner died on Monday July 10th at the age of 21. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 30th at the Kingstown Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided and will be picking up persons from Langley Park Gap, Lowmans Gap and Bridgetown from 8:30 am.

