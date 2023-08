MR LESTER NIGEL LOUIE better known as NIE and ERK of Rillan Hill died on Monday June 19th at the age of 37. The funeral takes place Sunday August 13th at the church of the Nazarene, Rillan Hill. Viewing and Open Tributes begins at 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

