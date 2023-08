MS SYBIL AGATHA COOMBS better known as MAMA of Barrouallie and New Montrose died in New York on Saturday August 5th at the age of 96. The funeral takes place on Friday August 18th at the St Phillips Episcopal church, 34 Mac Danough Street, Brooklyn, New York at 9am. The Burial takes place at Canarsie Cemetery, 1370 Remsen Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.

