MR FELTON LOULAN BYNOE of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Monday August 7th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 26th at the Streams of Power Church, Bequia according to Spiritual Baptist Rights. The viewing begins at 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Paget Farm, Cemetery.

