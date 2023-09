MS HILDA DOVE WILLIAMS better known as MOTHER of Park Hill died on Tuesday 5th September at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Saturday 23rd September at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Mt. Greenan. The body lies at the church from 1:00 p.m. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Anglican Church Yard. Robby’s Bus will leave the Junction Gap at 1:00 pm to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related