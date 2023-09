MRS ANN-MARIE LEE-WILKINS of Maryland and Cane Garden died on Monday September 4th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Thursday September 28th at the Cathedral of the Assumption (Catholic Church), Kingstown. The body lies at the church from10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

