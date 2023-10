MISS THELMA LOUISA WYLLIE of Ratho Mill and Georgetown died on Friday September 15th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Thursday November 2nd at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Calliaqua. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

