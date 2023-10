MS STELLA ALMINA JACKSON better known as MISS ALMINA MYERS of Layou died on Wednesday October 4th at the age of 95. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 11th at St. James Anglican Church, Layou. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the St, James Anglican Church yard, Layou.

