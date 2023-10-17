Obituaries MR FLORIS GODWIN JOSEPH Noel October 17, 2023 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MR FLORIS GODWIN JOSEPH of Croy-don, England formerly of Belair and Arnos Vale died on Saturday September 9th at the age 80. The funeral took place in England. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MR JUNIOR STANLEY FORBESNext: MS STELLA ALMINA JACKSON Related Stories MRS VELMA ELIZABETH MYERS-MURRAY 1 min read Obituaries MRS VELMA ELIZABETH MYERS-MURRAY October 17, 2023 MR CALVERT LAVIA 1 min read Obituaries MR CALVERT LAVIA October 17, 2023 MISS THELMA LOUISA WYLLIE 1 min read Obituaries MISS THELMA LOUISA WYLLIE October 17, 2023