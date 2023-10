MS NORMA ALMA SHORTT also known as NORMA LAWRENCE of Yambou died on Tuesday October 3rd at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 28th at the Biabou Anglican Church. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Mt. Greenan Cemetery.

