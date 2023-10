MRS VERONICA QUASHIE GLOSTER better known as VERNETTE and AUNTY NETTE of Spring Village formerly of Buccament Bay died on Tuesday October 10th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 5th at the Eden Memorial Seventh Day Adventist church, Spring Village. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Spring Village Cemetery.

