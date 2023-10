MS JULIA ANGELA BROWNE better known as MS BROWNE, MA BROWNE and MOMMY BROWNE of Kearton’s Hill, Barrouallie died on Friday October 6th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 5th at the Tabernacle of Praise Ministry Church above the Old Secondary. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begin at noon. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

