MS DRYZELLE BEVVALLE WILSON better known as CA-VERN of New Grounds and Barrouallie did on Thursday October 19th at the age of 47. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 28th at the Barrouallie Evangelical Church. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

