MS SHERRY KATHY ALICIA BARKER of Park Hill died on Friday October 27th at the age of 26. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 3rd at the Ebenezer Seventh Day Adventist church, Belle Vue. The body lies at the church from Noon. Open Tributes begins at 12:30. The Service begins at 1:30. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery.

