MR AMOS ALPHONSO ASHTON of Barrouallie formerly of Rose Bank died on Wednesday November 15th at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 2nd at the St Theresa Baptist church, Straker, Barrouallie. The body lies at the church from 11am. The Service begins at 2:30. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

