MRS JENNIFER LESLIN SHALLOW-CULZAC of Richland Park died on Wednesday November 15th at the age of 53. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 9th at the Joyful Praise Tabernacle, Richland Park. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related