MR CORWIN KENARD STEPHEN FRANKLYN better known as BO-DOW, BUSS-AH-SHOT, DOWN-AH-TOWN and CLAPPY-CLAPPY of Kingstown Park formerly of Chateaubelair died on Tuesday November 21st at the age of 39. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 17th at the Kingstown Seventh Day Adventist church. The body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

