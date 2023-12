MS MARGERY BEATRICE OLLIVIERRE better known as MARMA of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Friday November 17th at the age of 98. The funeral for the late MS MARGERY BEATRICE OLLIVIERRE better known as MARMA of Paget Farm, Bequia takes place on Sunday December 17th at the Seventh Day Adventist church, Paget Farm. The Service begins at 11am. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery.

