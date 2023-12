MRS THELMA LEWIS nee PITT of Old Montrose formerly of New Montrose died on Tuesday December 19th at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Friday December 29th at the St. Bethel Spiritual Baptist Church, Block 2000. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related