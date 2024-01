MS CECELIA MILLINGTON better known as ERICA SMITH and ERIE of Sion Hill died on Sunday December 24th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 6th at the Arnos Vale Church of the Nazarene. The body lies at the church from 10am. The service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown cemetery. Please note that after the service the procession will gather at the peace memorial hall to the cemetery

Like this: Like Loading...

Related