NBA Results

De’Aaron Fox scored five points in overtime to help Sacramento Kings secure a 138-135 victory against Orlando Magic ini the NBA last night.

Fox edged Kings ahead with 58.1 seconds left before hitting one of two free throws with 13.6 seconds on the clock.

Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double as the Kings overcame a career-best 43 points from Orlando’s Paolo Banchero.

Sacramento are fifth in the Western Conference.

Western Conference leaders, Minnesota Timberwolves fell to a second successive defeat with a 117-106 home loss to New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson scored 27 points for New Orleans Pelicans as Anthony Edwards registered 35 points in response forMinnesota Timberwolves, who lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Oklahoma City Thunder, second in the Western Conference, also slipped up as their five-match winning streak was ended courtesy of a 141-138 defeat by Atlanta Hawks.

Houston Rockets ran out 112-101 winners to pile further misery on the Brooklyn Nets, who have now lost five matches in a row.

Dallas Mavericks suffered a 37-point defeat against Utah Jazz on Monday, but bounced back to beat Portland Trail Blazers 126-97 with Luka Doncic scoring a game-high 41 points.

Indiana Pacers made it five wins in a row with a 142-130 victory against second-placed, Milwaukee Bucks.

