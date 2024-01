MR ANDREW CEAN- ALFONSO CONNELL better known as MARTIN of Langley Park, Georgetown did on Sunday December 24th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 13th at the Berean Baptist church, Mt Bentick, Georgetown. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.

