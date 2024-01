MS MONICA LEO-NORA TIMOTHY better known as NANCY of Glenside, Marriaqua died on Saturday November 11th at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 13th at the Gospel Hall Assembly, Mesopotamia. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related