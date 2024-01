MS SELMA MARILYN GURLEY better known as MARILYN and MARO of Rockies died on Friday January 5th at the age of 57. The funeral takes place on Friday January 12th at the Revival Centre Church, Murray’s Village. The viewing and tribute begin at 9:00am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related