MR KENROY RAFFIQUE VAL BURN better known as E PETER’S of Old Montrose died on Sunday December 31st at the age of 32. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 21st at the church at Old Montrose, Block 2000. The body lies at the church from 11am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related