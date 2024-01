MR ELROY AUGUSTUS PRIMUS better known as CHICO of New York formerly of Green Corner and Belair died on Friday January 5th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Friday January 26th at the St John’s Anglican church, Belair. The body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.

