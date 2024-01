MR KEMROL LANDSWORTH PATRICK better known as FANTA, LITTLE MAN and LIVE LIFE of Glebe Hill, Barrouallie died on Thursday January 4th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 28th at the Barrouallie Seventh Day Adventist church. The body will ly at the Decease Home for Viewing from Noon, then to the church from 12:30. The Service begins at 1:30. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related