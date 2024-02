MRS LORETTA HAMILTON RICHARDS of Upper Cane Hall died on Saturday 27th January at the age of 44. The funeral service takes place on Sunday 11th February, at the Amazing Grace Seventh Day Adventist Church located in the area behind Rent and Drive, next to Buttercup Apartments in Arnos Vale. The body lies at the church from Noon. The service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Fountain Cemetery.

