New Zealand were 179-4 in their 2nd Innings at the close of play today, the third day of the 5-day 1st Test against South Africa in New Zealand.

On the second day yesterday, South Africa were 80-4 in their 1st Innings in reply to New Zealand’s 1st Innings total of 511. Today, South African made 162, and New Zealand have an overall lead of 528 runs with six 2nd innings wickets remaining.

In New Zealand’s 2nd innings so far, Kane Williamson has led the scoring with 109. Two of the wickets to have fallen were taken by left-arm, leg-spinner, Neil Brand at the cost of 52 runs. Fast bowlers, Dane Paterson has 1-38 and Ruan de Swardt (1-48).

The scores at the close of today’s 3rd Day, New Zealand 511 and 179-4, South Africa 162.

