MS ROSETTA ELIZABETH POPE better known as ELMA DASENT of Chapmans Village died on Wednesday January 24th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Sunday February 11th at the New Grounds Seventh Day Adventist church. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Sans Souci Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related