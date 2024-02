MRS HILDA O’NEIL better known as HILDA NEVERSON of Vermont died on Thursday February 1st at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 2nd at the Hope Methodist Church, Vermont. The Body will leave the Decease Home from 11am to the church. Viewing and Tributes begins at 12:30. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Church Yard.

