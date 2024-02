MR LIONEL JULIAN MC-LOUD LEWIS better known as JUNIOR FROGGIE and BAD-WEATHER of Bequia and Arnos Vale died on Saturday January 27th at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 24th at the St Mary’s Anglican Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery.

