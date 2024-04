MS DAPHNE SYLINTHIA CHARLES also known as TAT of Brooklyn New York formerly of Paget Farm and O’Car Reform, Bequia died on Tuesday April 2nd at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Friday, April 19th at the St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Farragut Road, Brooklyn, New York. The service begins at 5:00 pm.

