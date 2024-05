MRS ZILPHA SELINA BONADIE nee DEFREITAS of Lodge Village died on Saturday April 29th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Friday May 17th at the Church of God World Wide Mission, Redemption Sharpes. Viewing and Tributes begin at 11:00am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

