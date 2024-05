MR NATHANIEL DE SHONG of 1977 New Mark Circle, SW VERO Beache, Florida formerly of Layou died on Saturday May 4th at the age of 80. The funeral takes place Saturday June 1st at the Ay-cock Funeral Home, 6026, North Highway, Vero Beach. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Hill Crest Memorial Gardens, Vero Beache, Florida.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related