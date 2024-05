MRS ELMITA VENITA LEGAIR better known as MITA and HALLELUJAH of North Union formerly of the BVI died on Tuesday May 27th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 2nd at the Church of God Holiness, North Union. The body lies at the church from 12:30pm. The Service begins at 1:30. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery.

