MRS THELMA U-NETHA BAPTISTE WILLIAMS also known as BEBE GRANNY of Owia died on Saturday April 27th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 26th at the Owia Hope Baptist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Owia Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related