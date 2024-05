BISHOP DR HARVEY G.W CAIN of Buccament and Coulls Hill died on Monday April 29th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 26th at the Barrouallie Evangelical Church. The viewing and tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery.

