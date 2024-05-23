Obituaries MS MARIA NAIN MOSES NBC Admin May 23, 2024 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MS MARIA NAIN MOSES of Green Hill and Trinidad died on Friday May 17th at the age of 79. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Friday May 24th at the Junior Armstrong Memorial Funeral Service Chapel, Trinidad at 10:00 am. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MS SYLVIA LEWISNext: MRS SONIA SEATON nee LAYNE Related Stories MRS SONIA SEATON nee LAYNE 1 min read Obituaries MRS SONIA SEATON nee LAYNE May 23, 2024 MS SYLVIA LEWIS 1 min read Obituaries MS SYLVIA LEWIS May 23, 2024 BISHOP DR HARVEY G.W CAIN 1 min read Obituaries BISHOP DR HARVEY G.W CAIN May 23, 2024