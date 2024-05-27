MRS IFIAH ISHADA IMEGA ROBERTS-DAVIS better known as ISHA of Nevis formerly of Troumaca died on Friday May 3rd at the age of 31. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 1st at the New Testament Church of God, Troumaca. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery. The Van Rebel from Barrouallie and the School Bus with Registration Number G1074 from the Leeward Bus Terminal. Both Vans will depart at 10:30am sharp to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

