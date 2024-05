MS VERNIE BOBB better known as MUMMY BOBB of Richland Park died on Friday May 3rd. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 8that the Joyful Praise Tabernacle, Richland Park. The viewing and service begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.

