MR GEORGE HAMILTON BROWNE better known as CHIEFTON BROWNE of Vermont died on Thursday May 16th at the age of 90. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 29th at the Hope Methodist church, Vermont. The Body will ly at the Decease Residence from 10am, then to the church for Viewing from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Church Yard.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related