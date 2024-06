MS SHIRLEY JEANETTA BROWNE better known as MOTHER BROWNE of Murray’s Village died on Wednesday May 22nd at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 8th at the Revival Centre, Murray’s Village. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

