MR RIL-WORTH BOSSANO FINDLAY of North Side, Anguilla formerly of Redemption Sharpes died on Wednesday May 15th at the age of 54. The funeral takes place on Friday June 14th at the Church of God of Holiness, Stoney Ground, Anguilla. The body lies at the church from 9am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Sandy Ground Cemetery, Anguilla.

